December 18, 2021 - 12:58pm
1 Freeware available for Kill Commando II, see below
December 1989: a small group of visibly nervous people organizes the stowage of countless boxes of mysterious contents in a hidden bunker in the woods behind Berlin. In the following years, a commissioned private army will protect the bunker from intruders, without asking unpleasant questions...
Kill Commando II is an old-school first-person shooter.
• 21 maps
• 7 weapons
• 11 enemies
• immeasurable fun
