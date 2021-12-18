Kill Commando II

December 18, 2021 - 12:58pm
December 1989: a small group of visibly nervous people organizes the stowage of countless boxes of mysterious contents in a hidden bunker in the woods behind Berlin. In the following years, a commissioned private army will protect the bunker from intruders, without asking unpleasant questions...

Kill Commando II is an old-school first-person shooter.

• 21 maps
• 7 weapons
• 11 enemies
• immeasurable fun

Freeware

Kill Commando II Free Full Game

