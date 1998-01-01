Welcome to Mission 91, the ultimate first-person shooter experience that will test your stealth, strategy, and combat skills! In this action-packed game, you play as an elite covert operative on a mission to infiltrate the heavily fortified enemy base and eliminate 20 high-value targets.

• Infiltration and Stealth: Sneak past guards and security systems as you make your way deeper into the heart of the enemy base.

• Strategic Planning: Choose your weapons, gadgets, and tools carefully to ensure a successful mission.

• Environmental Interactions: Interact with the environment to disable security cameras, set traps, and sabotage enemy systems.

• Dynamic Enemy AI: Face intelligent enemies who adapt to your actions, communicate, and investigate disturbances.

• Target Elimination: Eliminate the 20 targets using a variety of methods, from long-range sniping to intense close-quarters combat.

• Non-linear Gameplay: Decide your approach - go in guns blazing, use stealth tactics, or combine both to achieve your objectives.

• Time Pressure: The clock is ticking, and the enemy is on high alert. Can you complete the mission before it's too late?

• Storytelling: Immerse yourself in a gripping narrative with plot twists and character development, revealing the secrets of "The Syndicate."

NOTE: to exit from the game just press Esc.