February 1, 2021 - 1:49pm
1 Video available for MLB The Show 21, see below
The game has changed. Check out our cover superstar and see how Fernando Tatis Jr. plays his way. Loud, proud, and furious. Pre-order MLB® The Show™ 21 available 04.20.21.
In MLB The Show 21 you have more ways to play than ever before. Take your Ballplayer across game modes to own every at-bat, every pitch, and every play and for the first time ever MLB The Show is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It’s your ball game in MLB The Show 21. Own the show.
