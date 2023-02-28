Monopoly Madness

Rediscover the MONOPOLY game you love in a way you've never seen before. This is Madness!

With shorter rounds, race other players across the chaotic streets of Monopoly City, collect resources, buy and upgrade properties, mess with your opponents, and avoid their tricks to win the race for riches.

Ride a bulldozer, go through buildings, destroy properties with a jackhammer – all tactics to become the wealthiest of them all. One thing’s for sure, it’s gonna be madness no matter what!

Discover four unique environments inspired by the MONOPOLY game board with their own ambiance and architecture, including the iconic City and its Night Life, Beach Town, and Cozy Falls.

Each environment comes with several levels and layouts giving you 20 arenas to play.