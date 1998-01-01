Synopsis

The era of interplanetary travel has arrived in the vast expanse of space. As an advanced outpost for terraforming, there existed the Moonbase Lambda. One day, the player awakens from a cryogenic sleep only to be greeted by the eerie silence of Lambda Base. Despite the confusion, the player begins to explore the base in order to survive...

About this game

Moonbase Lambda is a horror survival game which you have to escape from a procedurally-generated maze. The premise of the game is that an unidentified creature breaks into the moonbase, which leaves you no choice but to survive and escape from it.

3D graphics with a classic-style dithering effect applied.

With a first-person perspective and restricted visual elements, it presents an unique horror-esque experience.

A procedurally generated maze with a different layout in each playthrough.

This game is IN DEVELOPMENT

Please, feel free to leave feedback by any means. It helps the developer a lot.