Moonrakers Luminor is a fully cooperative game mode for the board game Moonrakers.

Important: You must own a copy of the Moonrakers tabletop game to play.

Luminor gives players an entirely new way to play Moonrakers. You and up to 5 players are tasked with tracking down and defeating a Utopian Alliance General. You and your squadron must work your way across a procedurally generated map by attempting contracts. Along your way, you'll gain credits, purchase ship parts, hire crew, and eventually face off with a UA General. Can you survive long enough to thwart the efforts of the Utopian Alliance?