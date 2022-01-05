Ms. Holmes: The Adventure of the McKirk Ritual

Welcome back, Sharlotte Holmes! With rising notoriety comes new cases, some more dangerous than others. When a ghostly woman begins haunting the McKirk house, Mallory McKirk comes to you desperate for your expertise. But this isn’t your typical ghost case. This specter is a jewel thief that seems bent on righting old wrongs. But what secrets is the estate hiding, and who’s behind the increasingly dangerous encounters with the unknown? It’s up to you to find out in this thrilling Hidden-Object Puzzle adventure!