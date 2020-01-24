Play as Lutum, the last man alive after a devastating plague has swept the Earth clean.

The world of man has fallen into ruins. Everyone that was once alive, now lies in their grave, returned to the Earth that they were born of. You return to your old apartment one last time, in search of a sickened raven. You must speak to him, and discover why such a calamity has spread across the world.

Complete different puzzles, to unlock all four unique endings, and uncover the whole story behind Lutum, and the elusive raven.

"My Friend Is a Raven" is a 3d, side scrolling, point and click, puzzle game, within the adventure/horror genre. Created by Gavin Eisenbeisz for the 2019 MegaJam, with the theme "Down to Earth"