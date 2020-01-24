Journey to 1555 feudal Japan, a country gripped in the misery and madness of endless warfare.

Play as a mute rogue living as a hired mercenary and renowned Yokai hunter. Born to and abandoned by human and Yokai parents, you are burdened with the ability to take on supernatural Yokai form.

Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and terrifying Dark Realm?

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Suggestive Themes, Violence.