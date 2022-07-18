One Last Game

It’s the day before moving day. Danny’s father got a huge promotion in his job and with this, his family has to move to the city. Most of their furniture and belongings have been already been moved, and his father went first to their new home to organize and start unpacking. As per Danny’s request, he and his mother stayed for a day to have more time with his friends. The goal for his last day is to settle some scores, say goodbyes, and more importantly, have fun.