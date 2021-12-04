The player is in a post-apocalyptic world where she ends up in a ruined building and to survive, she has to get out of the abandoned building by crossing the twisted and complicated rooms haunted by unknown creatures and the only way to go out is by overcoming and memorizing the traps and obstacles on the way and finding the one way out.

HINT- There are many ways but only one will lead you out of this mess. Some paths are half trapped, do check them carefully. Zombie is following you? just RUN!!

Install instructions:

This game is in the Zip/Rar/Compressed file.

To play the game just extract the file and click on One Way Out.exe file and game will start.