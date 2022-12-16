December 16, 2022 - 4:02pm
Path to Corruption is an infinite 3D Platformer created by team of three for the HTK Winter Game Jam over the span of four days.
> Corrupt Data
> Collect Leaks
> Collect Breach
> Unlock new Data
> Repeat
You play as a virus, tasked with wreaking as much havoc as possible before you inevitably go down, too.
> WASD / Space Movement
> Online Leaderboard
> Controllers Supported
> Decent Hardware Required
