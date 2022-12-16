Path to Corruption is an infinite 3D Platformer created by team of three for the HTK Winter Game Jam over the span of four days.

> Corrupt Data

> Collect Leaks

> Collect Breach

> Unlock new Data

> Repeat

You play as a virus, tasked with wreaking as much havoc as possible before you inevitably go down, too.

> WASD / Space Movement

> Online Leaderboard

> Controllers Supported

> Decent Hardware Required