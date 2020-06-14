Phonequest is a game about making friends online. You're Sam and you're wasting time on the Internet, home alone. Suddenly, you receive a strange prank call, and a minute later you've already got yourself in a pretty big turmoil, involving aliens invading Earth. Get your negotiation skills ready and prepare for a wild intergalactic ride. Phonequest takes inspiration from Homestuck and super old point & click adventure games. People also found it similar to Emily's Away and Undertale.