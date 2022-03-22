The prison has never been a safe place to be in! Even now!

Escape the prison first! Show no mercy to those who stand in your way and be unstoppable!

Prison Troubles is a fighting platform game in which the players must knock each other out of the arena or rush to the exit. Beyond the basic movement controls. the player can pick up or throw a weapon, use their equipped weapon and try different maneuvers, crucial for creating a winning strategy and scoring kills.

The game comes with a local as well as an online multiplayer with up to four other players.

• Local Multiplayer lets the player/s explore different maps each time a round is started. Trapped in the prison they should find the way out while being cautious for all the possible dangers?

Like what?

Bats, rats and... more!

Will they be harmless?

Will they let you pass?

Only they will know.

• In the Online Multiplayer, the player participates in a match. The player should play five rounds. As a result, the player who wins the most rounds is considered a winner and is included in the game's global leaderboard.

Controls

• In Local Multiplayer

o Player 1: WASD (movement);

C - to pick up an item; V - to use the already picked up item (sword, gun, etc.)

o Player 2: Arrow Keys (movement);

L - to pick up an item, ; (semi-colon) - to use it, respectively

• In Online Multiplayer

o WASD (movement);

o C - pick up an item; V - use this item

*Note: To slide press the button for crouching while walking.

If you are not happy with the controls, you can always change them in the settings.

Installation Instructions

To install it on Windows, Linux or on macOS, please download the game's version for the preferred OS, save it in a directory of your choice, unzip the file and run the executable (.exe) file or equivalent.

• If you get permission denied on macOS, please run the following command:

xattr -cr /path/to/application.app

where application.the app would be the name of the game depending on how it is saved.