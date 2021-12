Realms of the Lost is a 3D first person turn-based roguelike set in 17th century cosmic horror setting.

The release is an alpha which has core gameplay elements in but only half of the final dungeon.

Key features

• Turn-based

• Grid-based

• Procedural dungeon with hand-made special locations

• 4 playable classes (Soldier, Duelist, Alchemist, Heretic)

• Sword & Sorcery & Firearms