As the new waiter of the evil bar The Right Shot, your job is to serve cocktails to the bar's customer. The bartender is bombarding you with colourful cocktails… Catch them, throw them: whatever it takes to serve them quickly!

Will you manage to serve enough cocktails to become Employee of the Month?

Features:

• In this fast action-arcade game, catch cocktails and serve them to the right table!

• Serve cocktails as fast as possible, as many as possible, carry several at the same time but don't drop them. Dash to throw or pick up cocktails and get a bonus score!

• Face four distinct levels with different challenges to overcome. Finish levels with at least one star to unlock the next level.

• Complete the golden VIP customer's orders to trigger the Happy Hour frenzy!

• Avoid rats, frozen cocktails, beware of hot bombs, and survive the Bartender Berserk mode!