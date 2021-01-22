Rising (indie)

An ecstatic video game developed by ev. Rising is a survival game in fake 8bit pixel art which will ultimately comprise multiple episodes, each one being autonomous and depicting a unique story, through the game, a la Another World (Eric Chahi). Set in nature, inspired by various trips in Brazil, Africa, India, France, Japan or Turkey, each episode will tell the quest for life of a living form on earth or beyond. In Rising episode #1 : Hungry Lizard, you play a lizard aiming to survive in a dangerous natural world. Dedicate yourself entirely to sacrificing the flux of time for the right moment. You only use the directional pad of the keyboard to navigate through the map. Beta version, developped with Processing.