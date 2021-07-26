Smash Ringtail Cat: The Ultimate Glitch Annihilator is a 2D action-adventure, platformer game, where you play as a ringtail cat to stop an evil scientist from glitching and taking over our planet!

Don't Play Around With The Glitches, Be The Ultimate Glitch Annihilator!

Smash Ringtail Cat's FIRST ADVENTURE has got Remade, Reworked, and Reimagined with BETTER GRAPHICS, IMPROVED MUSIC, MORE LEVELS, and NEW GAMEPLAY MECHANICS!

An evil scientist known as Dr. Glitcher has a plan to glitch up the entire planet with his multiple ultimate weapons, with one that would glitch up the entire world! Only one with the powerful bond between family and friends would have to save the world and become the ultimate glitch annihilators.