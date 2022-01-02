The Republic is under siege, after a crippling war with the Mandalorians, a vast enemy fleet has closed the Republic in on all sides. The Starfighter is a short game set in a galaxy far far away. It's all about developing a small scale open world with strong narrative elements that combines space combat with first person shooting and Deus Ex-style conversational elements.
The Starfigther is an semi-open world fan game set in a galaxy far far away...
- Take part in battles between republic and enemy cruisers
- Battle enemy starfighters from the cockpit of your Aurek Starfighter
- Get out of your ship and fight the enemy on foot
- Chat to NPCs 'Deus Ex' style
- Use Hyperspace to travel the galaxy
- Keyboard and mouse support
- Controller support
Add new comment