Super Riccochet Arena

June 4, 2021
Super Ricochet Arena is a fast-paced top-down arena game with unique mechanic where all bullets 'ricochet' off walls which allows for some strategic shooting. There are two main modes: Deathmatch and Endurance, each with 7 maps and a extra practice mode. You can also customize your player character with various Head, Leg, and Torso options. Ricochet is designed to give a quick challenge for players who has just a few minutes to spare.

