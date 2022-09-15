Tekken 8

Rate

Total votes: 2
10
September 15, 2022 - 2:04pm
1 Video available for Tekken 8, see below

It's time for a next-gen grudge match!

Take the fight to a new level with #TEKKEN8.

Videos

Tekken 8 Reveal Trailer
(PC), (Console)

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment