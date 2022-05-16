Film a ghost-hunting show.
A narrative pixel-art horror game.
Headphones strongly recommended. Many sound effects are directional for best atmosphere. Subtitles can also be enabled in the main menu or pause menu.
Play time: ~30-40 minutes
Controls:
Toggle dialogue choices: A/D or Left/Right arrow keys
Move around: A/D or Left/Right arrow keys
Select: E or Space
Pause game: Esc
Menu navigation: WASD or arrow keys
Download on Windows
Download the Windows zip below. Windows will probably block execution of the game in which case you will need to convince Microsoft Defender to run the game via More Info > Run Anyway.
Download on Mac OS
Download the Mac zip below. MacOS will probably block execution of the .app file, which you can bypass in System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General > Open Anyway.
