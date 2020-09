Cahal is a Werewolf, a member of the Fianna fighting against the evil influence of the Wyrm. With his family and friends in danger, Cahal is forced to tackle his inner demons and the rage inside if he hopes to turn the tide and stave off the Apocalypse.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood launches on February 4, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.