Wrath of Skeletar Free Full Game

Hack and slash game with cool retro pixel graphics. Dive into the dungeon full with skeletons and evil warlocks! Discover the story along the bone-carnage!

Wrath of Skeletar - dungeon crawler and hack and slash game in one!

Dive into the world in cool retro pixel graphics!

You are set to deal with a dark rogue wizard who seeks to undo everything your kingdom and king stand for! The king had sent the greatest champion of the realm - Nihard the Valiant - before he sent you. Alas... Nihard failed and Skeletar emerged victorius... That must not be! Go, find Skeletar and his lackeys and destroy them.

For the KING!

