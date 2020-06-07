Wrestle Bumperz

- WINDOWS ONLY. - IN-DEVELOPMENT. - WIP EARLY ACCESS.

- Unique 2-D Cartoon Pro Wrestling. Use a variety of 30+ moves and your characters personalized Wrestle Bumper to Smash, Bash and Bump your way to victory. With over 30 Unique Characters, 10+ Matches with EXCLUSIVE Match Types never found in wrestling games before. Keep track of Player Wins and Character Wins, Buy Effects, Characters, Rings and Match Modes with your match winnings. Win the Women's, Men's or Grand Championship Titles. Compete Against 3 CPU Players or grab some buds for some couch co-op.

-There should be no crashes or anything that is completely game breaking. If you run into problems, report it in the Discussion Thread and it will taken care of to the best of my ability.

- Infinite $$$ is NOW Automatically Enabled from the start. (It's mostly so you can see all the game modes and how they are coming along.)

This game is in active development so expect things to work o.k, then break, then work again, then be adjusted and so on and so forth.

If you'd like to support it, it's always appreciated.

XBOX 360 CONTROLLER IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Wired Recommended.