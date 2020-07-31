July 31, 2020 - 8:23am
1 Freeware available for You Are Empty (indie), see below
You Are Empty takes place in 1955 in alternative Soviet Union, where Joseph Stalin still reigns. In an attempt to ensure the global victory of Communism, the government has constructed a massive psychic antenna to broadcast a reality-altering signal designed to transform the population of the Soviet Union into supermen. However, the experiment goes horribly wrong, and most of the population is either killed or transformed into homicidal mutants.
