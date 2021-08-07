Z.O.N.E: Tactical Offense is a tactical shooter set amidst a prison break out. Play on the side of the Marshals, where your objective is to apprehend all of the escaping prisoners, before they manage to escape. Play on the side of the prisoners, where your only goal is to escape the prison. You must work as a team: all prisoners must be apprehended in order for the Marshals to win. And all prisoners must escape in order for the prisoners to win. Help your teammates out, play as a team and stick together.