Blood Eagle PN 4.0 Full

Graphics in Blood Eagle are new, some self made, optimized, edited and if you can run vanilla VC, then you should be able to run Blood Eagle, NP. Scenes, Meshes, Sounds, Music, textures, endless many tweaks Everything has been overhauled for a much more grand and impressive looking game. The graphics of Blood Eagle are comparable to other great WB mods, also the GAMEPLAY has many improvements like a better tax system, Villages will be defended by faction recruits and skirmisher troops, More money form capturing ships, a better possibility to get them and much more like almost all the Tweaks and all Fixes from the great VC Balance mod.

Running on Viking Conquest 2.054!