Dawn of Darkness v5.15 Full

Dawn of Darkness was an excellent RPG/adventure/action game that was dumped by Ward Six Entertainment in 1999. It's not well-known, but it is a real gem, so make sure you play it. Dawn Of Darkness takes place in a long vanished world of mighty forgotten empires and magic. It is the tale of a once revered Lucitanian warlord, Roarke The Merciless, caught between his obligations to his family, his empire and his honor. You are Roarke the Merciless, imprisoned in the captured Manawyd monastary by an army from the Cheitan Empire who have attacked the village you have lived in. Roarke is an elite fighter, if perhaps a little out of practice since his days as one of Lucitan's greatest warlords. You begin playing armed with only the dagger Roarke had hidden in his boot, you must escape and find Sylmaril. How you do this is up to you. The game is played with basically the most of the same controls as Quake 2, except for the new commands and items bindings we've added.