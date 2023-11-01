Quake 2 Enhanced v1.0.5967 (+4 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Quake II Enhanced v1.0.5967.0 +4 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:......v1.0.5967.0 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:..............ElAmigos Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............17. Oct 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.......................................quake2ex_steam.exe MD5 Hash:.................... EF9C155B8CF12352CFAA527172A4817A File:.............................................game_x64.dll MD5 Hash:...................: 4295BADC0134834EBF4E64D88EF4D489 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Freeze Armor Num 3 Unlimited Ammo Num 4 Reset Trainer @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server