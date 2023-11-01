Quake 2 Enhanced v1.0.5967 (+4 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Quake 2
Quake 2
Quake 2
  • Contribute trainers

Rate

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Total votes: 0
November 1, 2023 - 2:10pm
  • PC

Quake 2 Enhanced v1.0.5967 (+4 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
             Quake II Enhanced v1.0.5967.0 +4 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:......v1.0.5967.0  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:..............ElAmigos  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............17. Oct 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.......................................quake2ex_steam.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... EF9C155B8CF12352CFAA527172A4817A
       File:.............................................game_x64.dll
       MD5 Hash:...................: 4295BADC0134834EBF4E64D88EF4D489
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    One Hit Kill
                Num 2                    Freeze Armor
                Num 3                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                    Reset Trainer
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server

Download

More Quake 2 Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!

Add new comment