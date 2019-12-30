The Fourth Age: Total War - The Dominion of Men v3.4 Patch

The Fourth Age: Total War - The Dominion of Men is a full-conversion & fully modfoldered modification for Rome: Total War - Barbarian Invasion 1.6. Inspired solely by the written works of J.R.R. Tolkien, it seeks to reflect both the spirit and lore of Middle-earth as Tolkien saw it. The Dominion of Men is fully stable, feature-rich, innovative, thoroughly balanced, and conforms to the highest standards of both graphical and coding quality.

Turns out we had one more in us! The fourth official patch for Fourth Age Total War: The Dominion of Men is here! Patch 3.4: Not Quite Done is the final, definitive (for real this time) instalment of the Fourth Age Total War mods, the culmination of more than 10 years of modding effort by hundreds of contributors!