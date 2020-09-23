Silent Hill Respite v1.1 Full

"In my restless dreams, I see that town. Silent Hill." This custom story is made as a tribute to Team Silent and the titles that they have made during their time at Konami from 1996 to 2005. Entries such as 'Silent Hill', 'Silent Hill 2', 'Silent Hill 3', and 'Silent Hill 4: The Room' are collected as memories and to show what the series has meant to the community. Team Silent and Silent Hill may be gone, but the memories and the lasting impact on horror will forever be in the hearts and minds of the fans of the revolutionary series.