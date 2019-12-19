Thrawn's Revenge: Imperial Civil War v2.3.3 Full

Thrawn's Revenge is a large-scale mod for Empire at War: Forces of Corruption. It includes the events of the Galactic Civil War after Palpatine's death at Endor, up until the signing of the Pellaeon-Gavrisom treaty. If you own the Steam version of EaW, you will have to complete extra steps to run the mod after installation. Please see the manual for these steps.

2.3.3 for the Steam version of Empire at War: Forces of Corruption.

This version is only for the Steam version of Empire at War: Forces of Corruption.