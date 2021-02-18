AMD RX 6700 XT will land on March 18

Although GPU shortages are likely to extend through much of the first half of this year, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon for those who need a mid-tier upgrade and are willing to jump on it when it first becomes available. AMD is slated to launch its new RX 6700 XT, a replacement for the RX 5700 XT, on March 18, according to a new rumor.

The report comes from Cowcotland, which doubles down on earlier rumors that the 6700 series cards would launch at some point in mid-March. Now it sounds like we'll see at very least the 6700 XT on March 18, and potentially the 6700 too.

#AMD #Radeon RX 6700 XT will be landing 18th March — Cowcotland (@cowcotland) February 18, 2021

The rumored specifications for the RDNA 6700 cards remain very much unconfirmed, but are likely to build-upon the legacy of the RDNA1 5700 and 5700 XT. That suggests that the 6700 would have 36 Compute Units, and the 6700 XT 40 Compute Units. With the IPC and efficiency gains of the new generation architecture, we can expect around RTX 2080 Super and 2080 Ti performance out of the new cards.

The big difference between the cards will be memory, most likely. Although most cards will leverage the Infinity Cache for enhanced memory, they'll both have a 192-bit memory bus. The 6700 XT will have 12GB of GDDR6, however, where the 6700 will have just 6GB. That will make the 6700 XT a capable 4K graphics card at lower frame rates, where the 6700 will be a killer card for 1440p and high frame rate 1080p play.

Expect more details and performance numbers from these cards to debut in the coming weeks.