AMD RX 6900 XT Liquid now on sale in Europe

The AMD RX 6900 XT Liquid is now officially on sale in the EU, making it the fastest reference AMD graphics card ever made. Although this card first appeared in pre-built systems in June this year, AMD said at the time that there were no plans to make it available to DIY buyers. However, now, as we head into the holiday season, the first 6900 XT liquid has appeared on German storefront, Mindfactory.de.

The 6900 XT Liquid is a pre-binned 6900 XT, featuring the higher rated Navi 21 XTXH GPU, with higher clocks than 6900 XT cards. Where the standard 6900 XT enjoys a 2015 MHz game clock and a 2250MHz boost clock, the 6900 XT Liquid manages a 2250MHz game clock, and a 2435MHz boost clock. Both cards have the same 16GB of RAM, although in the 6900 XT Liquid it runs at 18 Gbps, rather than 16 Gbps, giving it a nice jump in overall bandwidth, but it does pull an additional 30W at the fall, for a total typical power rating of 330W.

The cooler on this card is a single, thick 120MM radiator mounted to an internal pump. It's an AIO system, so you won't be able to plug it into a larger custom water loop, but it can be mounted independently regardless of the cooling solution(s) you have on the rest of your components.

The first cards went on sale with a price tag of 1749 euros, or around $1963. It has since dropped to 1680 euros at some retailers, though that is unlikely to last as the stock is quickly diminishing.

Image source: Videocardz