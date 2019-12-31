AMD's 'Big Navi' GPU could be twice as fast as a 5700 XT

A new rumor about AMD's next-generation "Big Navi" graphics card has leaked out on a Taiwanese PTT platform (via WCCFTech) with some exciting news for AMD fans. The GPU, reportedly known as the RX Navi 21, is said to be absolutely massive, coming in at twice the size of the Navi 10 GPU at the core of the RX 5700 XT, 5700, and 5600 XT. At 505mm2, it's bigger than even the massive Vega 20 GPU in the Radeon VII.

All of that extra size reportedly delivers a performance uplift of 100 percent over the Navi 10, which means that at the very best, it could be twice as fast as a 5700 XT. But even at the low end, as twice as fast as a 5600 XT, it would put this card in RTX 2080 Ti territory.

It's quite possible that with AMD's plans to make Navi "scalable," that Big Navi is a couple of these GPUs slapped together in a manner similar to AMD's other monster dual GPU cards of yesteryear. It's also possible that this card is utilizing a chiplet method similar to AMD's Zen 2 CPUs, but that's pure speculation at this point.

What we do know, is that AMD has been working on a new card for some time that has been internally known as the "Nvidia Killer." While we're heard such rumors before that didn't come to much, AMD seems quietly confident that its RDNA 2 GPUs will be able to combat Nvidia at more than just the midrange.

A double performance RX Navi 21 would do just that.

Expect to hear more at CES 2020 in less than a week's time.