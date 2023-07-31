Assassin's Creed Mirage is downsizing the bloated series

We’ve had more confirmation of the size of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the upcoming entry in Ubisoft’s legendary series, and it’s clear Ubisoft was serious about shrinking the scope of this Assassin’s Creed game down, after the last few games.

Speaking to French YouTuber Julien Chièze, the game’s lead producer Fabian Salomon let slip how long you can expect the main storyline to last. According to him, we can expect most playthroughs to last between 20-30 hours. That figure comes from internal playtesting and comprises a range of playthrough styles, with the average sitting at around 20-23 hours. Those pushing hard to complete it as fast as they can will likely see the credits roll at around 20 hours, while those who want to complete as much content as possible may stretch the game to around 25-30 hours.

That’s a big jump down from the most recent iterations of Assassin’s Creed, where a full run would likely take you 100 hours from start to finish. A drastically smaller play time would also put Mirage on a scale with the earlier versions of Assassin’s Creed, where a playtime of around 40 hours was common.

It’s also a physically smaller game, too. The size of the playable map in Assassin’s Creed games have been somewhat out of control in the last few instalments, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla introducing the series’ largest ever map, with five different map areas, adding up to an enormous 140km². For context, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim’s map measures less than 40km², making Valhalla’s map more than three-times larger. The world map for Mirage has been confirmed to be closer to the size of Paris in Assassin’s Creed Unity or Constantinople in Assassin’s Creed Revelations, meaning it’s likely Mirage’s map is between 1 to 3km² in size. That’s a big leap down, but if it’s packed with content, then there’s an argument to be made for quality over quantity.

It remains to be seen how the size of Mirage’s world affects the game overall, but we don’t have too long to wait to find out. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.