Beware the next Windows update, it's causing problems, again

As much as Microsoft has done an impressive job of regularly updating Windows 10 since its release in its quest to make Windows 10 the last Windows operating system anyone ever buys, it has had some real problems with bugs and issues with recent updates. The last few have often seen delays of final rollouts, or even rollbacks due to data deletion, audio issues, and driver conflicts. Unfortunately, it looks as if similar issues are now plaguing the latest Windows 10 update.

The new update for Windows 10 KB4556799 released for Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 and is already triggering blue screen of death errors, random font replacement, and audio issues. As WCCFTech reports, a lot of users appear to be running into problems.

Users have reported that after the automatic update applied, they've run into Blue Screen issues immediately after rebooting, leading to massive system instability until they rolled the update back or used a system restore point. Something they shouldn't have to do.

Microsoft has yet to comment on these concerns just yet, but we'll no doubt get some sort of statement before the end of today, as well as plans for future fixes and whether this update's roll out will be stalled.

In the meantime, it might be worth blocking any major updates for Windows just for the time being and if you do run into similar issues to these users, you can roll it back by going to Windows Update, looking at the update history, and uninstalling the KB4556799 update.