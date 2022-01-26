Blizzard is making a new survival game in a new universe

Blizzard might be engulfed in stories about its poor management practices, sexism and bullying, not to mention the $70 billion buyout from Microsoft, but it also has an exciting new game in the works. It's going to be a AAA survival game in a brand new universe, and though we don't know a lot about it right now, the early concept art does look intriguing.

"We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console," the studio said. "A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored."

To help with the game's development, Blizzard is looking for cover art, engineering, and design roles, so it's clearly still in the relatively early stages of development. Still, we're told it will be coming to PCs and consoles, and will not be linked with any existing Blizzard properties.

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.



Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

The early concept images seem to show a couple of kids finding a portal to a magical world with floating castles in some kind of city park, while the other has an elven hunter of sorts, tracking down something while wearing the skins and skulls of fallen foes.

Blizzard head Mike Ybarra has said that the game is already playable, though, and that it looks and plays really well.