Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 announced, contains every Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map

A remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) has been announced, and it’s set to be a follow-on from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) in more ways than just the narrative. Alongside the announcement of the game’s remake, it’s also been revealed all 16 of the multiplayer maps from its predecessor will be available to play in Modern Warfare 3.

That’s not all that will be making the jump too, as players will also be able to transfer all of their unlocked guns straight across from Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer to MW3, saving people precious time when diving into the new game’s multiplayer mode.

As you’d expect for a numbered sequel, MW3’s campaign is a narrative continuation for the storyline from MW2 — but the campaign mode is also getting something of a shake up with the inclusion of “Open Combat Missions”. Taken up alongside the usual missions of the campaign, Open Combat Missions (or OCMs) allow players a larger sense of personal freedom when choosing how to undertake a particular mission.

“Open Combat Missions (OCMs) are an exciting innovation to the Call of Duty Campaign. Not only do these complement the cinematic missions you’ve come to expect, but they also provide you with numerous additional choices regarding your methods of mission completion. For example, if you prefer to use stealth techniques, you may wish to undertake an OCM with a lights-out approach, using night-vision goggles and suppressed weapons and complete your objectives without your adversaries knowing you were even there. However, if loud explosions and reckless abandon are part of your repertoire, strap extra armor plates onto your torso and hit those targets head-on!”

These OCMs look set to revitalize campaign missions for many, but it’s the multiplayer news that’s the real headline here. Not having to re-earn your unlocked weapons and being able to jump straight back into familiar maps is sure to be a huge bonus for many fans of the series. Altogether, it’s pretty clear the new Modern Warfare 3 remake is intended as a straight follow-on to Modern Warfare 2, and a new and welcoming home for players of the second game.

November isn’t far away now, but it probably still feels too long away for fans. At least now playing Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer can feel like practice for the new game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Battle.net and Steam).