Final Fantasy XVI might be closer than you think

It's been almost four years since the last Final Fantasy game, so it's about time we had a sequel. Final Fantasy XVI was, in due course, announced earlier this month with a trailer that suggested the actual game might still be some distance from release. That's not necessarily the case though, with a report from journalist Jason Schrieir (via GamesRadar) suggesting that it could be just around the corner.

"I've heard from people who are familiar with the game's development that it's actually been in development for at least four years in some capacity, so it's coming sooner than people think."

Four years isn't a long time when it comes to Final Fantasy, though. Final Fantasy XV took over a decade to develop. That was due to several major creative changes throughout production, however, so it could be that FF 16 doesn't take anywhere near as long.

Here's hoping.

With the PS5 just around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised to see Final Fantasy XVI sometime in 2021.