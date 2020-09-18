Fortnite now has ray tracing

If you're a fan of Fortnite, then now's the time to boot it back up again with your RTX 2000 or 3000 series GPU, because the game has ray tracing as was promised in Nvidia's big showcase of its new-generation graphics cards. It's relatively fully featured too, with ray traced shadows, reflections, global illumination, and ambient occlusion all accelerated by Nvidia's RT cores, making Fortnite look prettier than ever.

It's not photo-realistic. That just wouldn't be Fortnite's style. But it's still fantastic to look at. That makes for some intriguing gameplay changes too, with reflective surfaces now giving you some detail about the world, possibly letting you spot enemies — or let them see you — where that may not have been possible before.

Although general Fortnite games will feature the effects if you have a GPU that can handle them, there's also a special island Nvidia has set up for you to get a look at them up close and personal, and without the risk of being shot while you do it.

It's here: 9189-0518-5408

If you are looking to enable the settings, consider turning on DLSS too. It can go a long way to making the ray tracing effects less taxing on your system.