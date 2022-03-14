More confirmation that RTX 4090 could pull 600W+

The Nvidia RTX 40 series of graphics cards are well on their way later this year, and more and more information about their specs, capabilities, and demands are starting to leak. We're now hearing even more confirmation that the top tier RTX 4090 could pull as much as 600W from the wall, demanding enormous cooling to keep it from getting too toasty.

Even so, it'll be like a little space heater.

There are reportedly going to be three tiers of top-tier, heavy power-using GPUs in the next generation. The base model will, like the RTX 3090 Ti, pull 450W, while higher-end models will reportedly need 600W and up to 800W or more at the top end. These would purportedly be 4080, 4090, and 4090 Ti cards, but that's very much rumor for now.

These cards are all set to become the most power hungry we've ever seen, with the current retail GPU crown held by the RX 6900XT Liquid from Sapphire, which has a TDP of 450W. There are custom 3090s by the likes of EVGA/Kingpin that pull more, but they're very niche releases.

All of this power will have to come through the new 16-pin PCIE 5 power connector. Together they can reportedly push out 675W, so that should be enough for most cards.

It will be interesting if we start straying into 16-pin + 8-pin configurations for the very top cards of the Lovelace generation.