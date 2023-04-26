The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti may be priced lower than expected

Nvidia’s new GPUs have been “around the corner” for what feels like forever, but we’re almost there now. Very welcome rumors are now saying the The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be priced lower than expected, with MSRPs due to start at $399. While not a massive difference, that’s still lower than the previous rumors of $450, and quite a bit below the $599 asking price of the RTX 4070.

These rumors come from RedTechGaming, and if true, it means the new RTX 4060 Ti will start at the same price as the RTX 3060 Ti — at least, in theory. As we’re sure you’re aware, pricing for graphics cards has been hyperinflated in the last few years, thanks largely to cryptocurrency farms playing through the nose for large numbers of cards, artificially inflating the prices upwards. Now, that seems to be dying down with the demise of many cryptocurrencies, and it means we may start to see GPU prices dropping.

As we’ve previously covered, the RTX 4060 Ti is likely to be a smaller profile graphics card than the other GPUs in Nvidia’s new range. Unfortunately, that does mean it’s likely to be a much more underpowered card when compared to the other entries in the range, with the RTX 4070 possibly being as much as 26% ahead of the RTX 4060 Ti in computing performance. The RTX 4060 Ti is also rumored to only have 8GB of VRAM, which doesn’t place it in a particularly good spot where game performance is concerned, as even modestly demanding 1080p games are likely to max that out in no time.

As such, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is still looking likely to be something of a disappointment where entry-level GPUs are concerned, but with a potential $50 drop in MSRP, it might be slightly less disappointing than it was before. Of course, it’s always worth keeping in mind that nothing is certain until it’s fully announced, so that price could continue to wobble before release, and manufacturers will put their own premium on prices. Still, the RTX 4060 Ti may be one to buy with some trepidation.