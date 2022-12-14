GeForce RTX 4060 Ti leak reveals a GPU for smaller systems

Leaks have revealed that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is likely to be a smaller graphics card with an emphasis on reducing power consumption, and a shorter PBC for smaller systems. But that’s not all, those same leaks have also revealed the potential specs, and it’s not great news for those who want something on the same level as Nvidia’s other high-end cards.

According to hardware leaker @kopite7kimi (and as reported by Tom’s Hardware), the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will be based on the AD106 graphics processor, 4352 CUDA cores, and will also come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps, on a 128-bit interface. There’s no mention of exactly how short it’ll be, with the printed circuit board only being called “very short”, but it’s likely this will be the GPU of choice for compact PCs, or those who want to maximise their internal space.

The Founders Edition of the RTX 4060 Ti card will top out at a total board power (TBP) of 220W, which is quite low for a modern GPU, but will also use the 12VHPWR power connector, a 16-pin connector with a 600W potential. It’s an odd choice for a card with such a low ceiling for power draw, but maybe there’s an underlying reason for this tucked away in some design sheets.

Unfortunately for the space-conscious, if the leaks are accurate, the gap between the 4060 Ti and the recently revealed GeForce RTX 4070 is set to be quite large. Assuming similar clock speeds, it’s currently looking like the 4060 Ti will sport as high as 26% lower compute performance. In fact, it may even lag behind the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, due to having 41% less memory bandwidth. Improvements in architecture may help to ease this, though, and the higher clocks will definitely mean the RTX 4060 Ti outpaces its predecessor.

As always with leaks, it’s important to point out that nothing is official until it’s confirmed. Nvidia hasn’t released its final plans for the GeForce RTX Ti, so it’s entirely possible changes could be made before release and reveal. However, the leaks do not currently paint a pretty picture for Nvidia’s new graphics card.