Nvidia says GPU shortage will last through 2022

The graphics card shortage and price problems have gotten a little better in recent months, but not by much. Nvidia and AMD new-generation RTX 3000 and RX 6000 GPUs are only around twice what they should cost, rather than over three times as much. They're still hard to find though, and as cryptocurrency prices rise again, that may only get worse. Indeed, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has said that we can expect shortages of new graphics cards to continue throughout 2022, and may only ease in early 2023.

He made this announcement in an earnings calls with investors, stating that, "We have and are securing pretty significant long-term supply commitments as we expand into all these different markets initiatives that we’ve set ourselves up for. And so I think — I would expect that we will see a supply contained environment for the vast majority of next year is my guess at the moment."

The problems with this situation are multiple. There is extreme demand for silicon in all manner of industries, constraining the supply of chips and cards Nvidia can actually manufacture. On top of that, demand for its GPUs thanks to miners and exciter gamers is sky high, making it hard to match it.

Supply is slowly increasing, but demand is not expected to drop much in the coming months. Nvidia's Low Hash Rate GPUs and mining-focused cards have made an impact on cryptocurrency investors and miners buying the GPUs, but it's not made a big enough dent to slow supply problems entirely.

How are you dealing with this GPU crisis? Will you be able to wait until 2023 for a new card?