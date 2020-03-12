Nvidia's next-gen 3080 Ti could be 40 percent faster

A next-generation of Ampere GPUs is expected from Nvidia in the latter half of 2020 and if the latest rumors are anything to go by, the top of the pile could be exceedingly powerful. A current-generation 2080 Ti is already 30 percent faster than any other mainstream graphics card there is, including the RTX 2080 Super, but a 3080 Ti, would reportedly be up to 40 percent faster than that again.

Other details about this new-gen graphics line up have been trickling into the WCCFTech offices, where they've collated a lot of the latest hearsay. The new cards will reportedly be based on Samsung's 10nm process node, which is roughly equivalent to an 8nm node from TSMC, another major GPU fabricator which makes the 7nm process for AMD's CPUs and GPUs.

The lineup will reportedly consist of the top-tier 3080 Ti, which will be 40 percent faster than a 2080 Ti, a 3080 that is 10 percent faster than a 2080 Ti, and a 3070 which is around 95 percent the speed of a 2080 Ti. That would be a huge step up in performance for the near-the-top cards and could usher in big performance gains throughout the lineup. Much more so than we saw with Turing over its 10-series predecessors.

Other news suggests that RTX features like ray tracing and DLSS will be available on all 3000-series graphics cards and with much improved performance over the last-generation. Ray tracing will have improved by up to 100 percent, and to take advantage of that, Nvidia may support the new-generation of PCIExpress 4.0 with the cards too.

The maximum configuration for memory will be 12GB of GDDR6 we're told, with other cards sporting 10GB, 8GB and 6GB below it. There will not be an 11GB model this time around.