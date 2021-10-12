ScummVM updated with Grim Fandango and

Retro point and click emulator, ScummVM, is getting another update for its 20th anniversary, and it's a big one. ScummVM now supports two of the most beloved poiint and click games of yesteryear: Grim Fandango and Longest Journey.

ScummVM has been one of the best emulators for this type of game for most of its existence, but for a long time its focus was on classic LucasArts games, like the Monkey Island and Indiana Jones series. Maniac Mansion, Day of the Tentacle, Sam and Max, and Loom. It has since expanded to include many other titles, however, including the expansive Kings Quest, Police Quest, and Leisure Suit Larry series, among many other individual games and series from various other developers.

Now though, ScummVM is branching out again, adding support 2.5D games thanks to the merger with ResidualVM. That brings support for three ultimate classic point and click adventures in that near-3D space, including Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey, and Myst 3: Exile. Other games being added in this update include Little Big Adventure, and Crusader: No Remorse.

This will also enable future updates like the Adventure Game Studios games, and the classic Chzo Mythos series.

What's even better about all this? ScummVM is entirely free. If you've ever wanted to experience a library of classic games to explore where games used to be and where they have come from, its library of supporting games will give you hundreds of hours to enjoy.