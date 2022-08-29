Team 17 is making a horror fishing game

Who doesn't love a nice, relaxing fishing trip? The problem with Team 17's Dredge, however, is that along with your catch of fresh salmon and cod, you're just as likely to hook a deep one straight from H.P. Lovecraft's fantasies. This relaxing fishing game looks set to deliver horror in existential quantities, with hints of terrifying sea creatures and more besides.

The game isn't set to debut until sometime in 2023, so there's plenty of time for the scope and feel of the game to change, but the early impressions here look strong. How you'll contend with some of the larger beasts in the ocean remains to be seen, as your little fishing tug doesn't appear to have much to offer gigantic angler fish, or even the kraken.

Still, you'll be able to upgrade your boat, it seems, so maybe there comes a time where you can take the fight to Devil's Reef and beyond.

Look out for Dredge sometime in 2023.