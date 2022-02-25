Valve teases Steam Deck dock in late Spring

Valve will expand the functionality of the Steam Deck in the not-too-distant-future by launching a Steam Deck Dock, making it a full-on console replacement. The dock will reportedly have Displayport 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and two USB connections, making it simple to connect it to any kind of external display you want for bigger-screen gaming.

The Steam Deck Dock would work much the same as the Nintendo Switch's does. It'd act as both a charging point and external display connector, making it easier to connect the system to a bigger screen for console or desktop-like play. It won't come as standard, and isn't ready for the Steam Deck's launch, but it will come in late Spring according to a deleted page on the Steam website.

According to a recent update by Valve too, it sounds as if the dock was originally intended to be available at the launch of the Steam Deck. Although that won't happen now, it won't be too far behind.

“[It] won’t be happening as early as we wanted, but we’re excited to talk more about it soon," Valve said in a statement.

No word yet on what kind of price tag the dock will have, but assuming it doesn't add any additional processing capabilities, it shouldn't be more than $30.

The Steam Deck launches officially today, February 25, with prices starting at $399. It'll begin shipping out on February 28.